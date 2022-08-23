CBI Arrests Seven More for Alleged Involvement in Birbhum Killings
Earlier, the CBI had arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in the violence.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday, 23 August, said that they have arrested seven more people for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum district violence in West Bengal earlier this year.
Ten people, including women and children, were burnt to death on the night of 21 March when their houses in Bogtui village were fire-bombed by a mob in retaliation to the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh in a crude bomb attack that evening.
"We have arrested seven accused from Bogtui during further investigation into the case,” a senior CBI official said.
The official further added that the arrested people will be produced before a court in Rampurhat on Tuesday.
Earlier, the CBI had arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in the killings.
In July 2022, the CBI filed two separate chargesheets in the killing of Bhadu Sheikh and the arson allegedly triggered by it. The central agency had named four persons as accused in its charge sheet filed in the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, whereas 18 people, including TMC leader Anarul Hussain and two juveniles, were named in the arson case.
The CBI had taken over the investigation of the case following an order by the Calcutta High Court.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: West Bengal CBI Birbhum
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.