Rampurhat Violence: Eyewitness Recalls Night When His House Was Immolated
Lily Khatun, his daughter, survived the alleged arson but his wife Sheli Bibi and other family members did not.
Sheli Bibi and Tuli Khatun, Mihilal Sheikh’s wife and daughter were allegedly locked inside their house along with other family members as miscreants allegedly hurled crude bombs at their house and prepared to set the house on fire. Sheikh, along with his brother, watched the horror unfold as they hid to save their lives.
The charred bodies of eight people were recovered on Tuesday, 22 March, from Bogtui village in Birbhum's Rampurhat in West Bengal. Villagers allege that these victims were burnt alive when miscreants set several houses on fire in retaliation to the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh.
Among the houses burned, included those of Sona Sheikh, Banirul Sheikh and Mihilal Sheikh.
Mihilal claims that he had no idea about Bhadu Sheikh’s killing. He came out to the streets to find several men running towards the scene of the crime, on foot and on motorcycles as the news of his death broke. Other villagers from Bogtui’s Purbapara, where Mihilal stays were out on the streets too.
We stood there for 10 to 12 minutes after which we saw a mob charging towards our house.Mihilal Sheikh
Mihilal, who claims that he has no connection to Bhadu’s death whatsoever, was confused about why the mob charged towards his house.
Scared, the women in the house, including his wife and daughter hid inside the house.
He claims that he heard the mob pointing at his house and saying that they will kill every single member of that family. As they reached his house, they locked it from outside.
Mihilal and his brother were outside, hiding a few meters away from the house, as they believed that the mob was out for their blood.
Several moments later, more people joined the mob. They hurled crude bombs and came prepared with everything needed to set a house on fire.Mihilal Sheikh
Before the two brothers abandoned their family and fled to save their lives, they saw men cutting through the grill to enter the house.
Lily Khatun, his daughter survived the alleged arson, but his wife Sheli Bibi along with other family members did not.
He fled to Sainthia along with his brother.
Mihilal claims that a total of 10 members from his family died in the violence while police figures put the death toll at eight.
DGP Manoj Malviya said that the police is probing all angles in the incident and claims that the violence might have occurred in retaliation to Bhadu Sheikh’s killing.
The murder has no political connection. But personal enmity cannot be ruled out.Manoj Malviya, DGP, Kolkata
At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. Meanwhile the Calcutta High Court has asked DGP Malviya to ensure the safety of the witnesses including that of a minor boy who was injured in the arson. It has further directed the state government to file a report in the case before it by 2 pm on Thursday.
Mihilal claims that he or his family had no personal enmity towards Bhadu Sheikh. However, he mentions that one of his nephews, who is also an accused in the murder of Sheikh used to work for Sheikh before he didn’t want to be associated with him alleging corrupt practices.
Two months ago, Bhadu Sheikh’s men had thrashed and broken my nephew's arm.Mihilal Sheikh
