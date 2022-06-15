CBI Arrests Himachal HC Judge’s Daughter in Shooter Sippy Sidhu Murder Case

The CBI had filed an “untraced report” in 2020 in the case mentioning that it did not have enough evidence to charge sheet her but sought permission to continue investigation because of “strong suspicion on her”.

The agency had also underlined a Maruti Zen car spotted at the place of incident at the relevant time, with the last four digits “1183”.

“During further investigation, alleged involvement of accused (Kalyani Singh) came forth in the case. Accordingly, she was examined and arrested.

"The arrested accused was produced today (Wednesday) in the Court of Special Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh and remanded to four-day police custody,” a CBI spokesperson said.