Amit Shah Announces Central Benefits for Chandigarh Employees; AAP, SAD Cry Foul

Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday, 27 March, that employees in the Union Territory (UT) of Chandigarh will get the same benefits as those of the central civil services.

"I want to give some good news to the employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will be aligned with the central civil services," Shah said at an event in Chandigarh.

The move sparked protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), who alleged that the home minister's decision would undermine the federal structure in the country.