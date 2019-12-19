Delhi Netizens Fume as Metros Shut, Traffic Chokes Amid CAA Unrest

19 IndiGo flights were cancelled and several others were delayed as crew members were stuck in a traffic jam at NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests on Thursday, a Delhi airport official said, according to PTI.

Air India said eight flights were delayed by 20-100 minutes at the Delhi Airport, ANI reported.

Three airlines – Vistara, Air India and IndiGo – announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests at various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights.