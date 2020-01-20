‘CAA Can’t Be Used to Bulldoze People’: Netaji’s Grandnephew

An “atmosphere of fear” is being created by both the ruling and opposition parties over the new citizenship law, West Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Kumar Bose said on Monday, 20 January, and urged the Centre to grant citizenship even to Muslims under the amended Citizenship act.

He also said that the government should issue a written clarification on the issue.

“An atmosphere of fear is being created on the issue of citizenship. This applies to both the ruling party and the opposition parties,” he said.