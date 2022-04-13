Mumbai: Bandra Court Grants Bail to Three Accused in 'Bulli Bai' App Case
On Tuesday, Bandra Court Magistrate KC Rajput granted bail to Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh, and Mayank Agarwal.
Three students who were arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case were granted bail by a Mumbai court on Tuesday, 12 April.
Publicly available photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused and put on 'auction' – not a real auction but a despicable intention of debasing and intimidating women – in the "Bulli Bai" app.
On Tuesday, Bandra Court Magistrate KC Rajput granted bail to Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Agarwal.
Earlier, both the magistrate and sessions court had denied them bail. The three had to file fresh pleas after the police submitted a charge sheet in the case.
In his bail plea, Jha's lawyer, Shivam Deshmukh claimed that the former's application had been rejected by both the courts on the ground that the investigation was still being conducted. At the time, the court had ruled that the applicant had technical knowledge and could destroy evidence.
However, Jha's bail plea said that now the circumstances had changed since the police had completed their investigation and filed a charge sheet.
Meanwhile, the Bandra Magistrate's Court rejected the bail pleas of the creator of the controversial 'Sulli Deals' app, Aumkareshwar Thakur, and Neeraj Singh, the two other accused in the case.
Background
On 29 March, a court in New Delhi granted bail to Thakur, as well as the 'Bulli Bai' case accused Niraj Bishnoi.
The Delhi Police had confirmed the arrest of Bulli Bai app creator Bishnoi from Assam on 6 January this year. Photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused on the app, which became public on 1 January.
On the other hand, Thakur was arrested on 9 January in Indore for creating the Sulli Deals app on Github. In July 2021, photos of several Muslim women were uploaded on the app with the accompanying text: "deal of the day".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.