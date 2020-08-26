At Least 2 Dead in Building Collapse in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas
At least 9 people were rescued from under the debris in search & rescue operations that continued through the night.
At least two people were killed after a two-storey building collapsed in the Lal Gate area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas on Tuesday, 25 August, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official told news agency ANI.
The two people killed include a 10-month-old infant, reported PTI.
Search and rescue operations were underway through the night, and at least 9 people were rescued from under the debris.
The operations concluded on Wednesday morning.
“Two bodies were recovered and one more person was rescued from under the debris,” an NDRF official told ANI on Wednesday morning.
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced financial assistance of Rs 8.95 lakhs to the kin of the deceased, his office said in a statement.
The incident comes as rescue operations continue in another building collapse in Maharashtra’s Raigad that killed at least 15 people and injured many others.
