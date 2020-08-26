At Least 2 Dead in Building Collapse in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas

At least two people were killed after a two-storey building collapsed in the Lal Gate area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas on Tuesday, 25 August, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official told news agency ANI.



The two people killed include a 10-month-old infant, reported PTI.

Search and rescue operations were underway through the night, and at least 9 people were rescued from under the debris.

The operations concluded on Wednesday morning.