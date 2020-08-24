5-Storey Building Collapses in Maha’s Raigad, 50 Feared Trapped
According to Maharashtra Minister Aditi S Tatkare, 15 people have been rescued till now.
A five-storey building collapsed in Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday, 24 August, with more than 50 people feared trapped.
According to Maharashtra Minister Aditi S Tatkare, three floors of the building collapsed and 15 people have been rescued till now.
"Today at about 6:30 pm, a G+4 building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil in District Raigad, Maharashtra. About 50 people are feared to be trapped. Three teams of 5 BN NDRF have moved. Teams have moved with all necessary CSSR equipment, Canine Squad etc," the National Disaster Response Force said in a statement.
Amit Shah Calls Incident ‘Tragic’, Speaks to DG NDRF
The residential building, situated in Kajalpura area, had around 45 flats where nearly 100 people lived, reported news agency IANS. The incident took place around 7 pm, the report said.
Calling the incident “tragic”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has spoken to the director general of NDRF to provide all possible assistance. “Teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible, Praying for everyone’s safety,” he tweeted.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)
