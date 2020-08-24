5-Storey Building Collapses in Maha’s Raigad, 50 Feared Trapped

According to Maharashtra Minister Aditi S Tatkare, three floors of the building collapsed and 15 people have been rescued till now.

"Today at about 6:30 pm, a G+4 building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Mahad Tehsil in District Raigad, Maharashtra. About 50 people are feared to be trapped. Three teams of 5 BN NDRF have moved. Teams have moved with all necessary CSSR equipment, Canine Squad etc," the National Disaster Response Force said in a statement.