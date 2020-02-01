Budget 2020: Cigarettes Become Costlier, Raw Sugar Becomes Cheaper

On Saturday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual Budget, making key announcements such as revising income tax slabs, government to sell a part of its holding in the LIC, among others.

Owing to hike in taxes, prices of products such as cigarettes, tobacco products, medical equipment will increase. While prices of raw sugar, agro-animal based products, skimmed milk, specific alcoholic beverages, soya fibre will decrease.

Catch the live updates here.