The parents of 17-year-old who jumped to death from the 11th floor of his flat in Gurugram late 4 May, filed a police complaint against a minor girl who had alleged molestation by the teenage boy in a social media post.In his complaint on 6 May, the father of the boy alleged online harassment and trolling for his son’s suicide.Speaking to The Quint, Gurgaon Police Spokesperson Subhash Boken confirmed that a complaint has been filed. However, he refused to comment on whether the minor girl had been questioned.“Investigation is underway in the matter and since the deceased is a minor, the incident has to be handled carefully,” said Boken.No FIR has been filed in connection with the incident yet.Boys Locker Room: Let’s Listen to Our Kids Before It’s Too Late‘This Doesn’t Prove My Story Wrong’: Minor GirlThe accusation of molestation against the teen boy came up against him around the same time that the ‘Boys Locker Room’ scandal triggered massive outrage on social media.On 4 May, as online outrage poured over the chat group on Instagram, in which teen boys from south Delhi schools had allegedly exchanged lewd comments and photos of underage girls, the minor girl took to Instagram, alleging that she was molested two years ago. The incident, she said, happened in the basement of her building.Speaking to The Times of India after the complaint was filed against her, the 17-year-old girl said: “I deactivated my account because of the filth that I was being subjected to after his death. It’s sad that he took this step. But, that doesn’t prove my story wrong," she told the newspaper.Can Members of the ‘Boys Locker Room’ Group be Punished Under Law?‘Son Trolled Before Suicide’The father in his complaint sought “legal changes” in the use of social media by teens and asked if disclosures can be allowed without “burden of proof”.Speaking to the newspaper, he said:“It is the responsibility of the social media company, the government and other agencies to stop such rumours and false posts that could take anyone’s life. According to the police, the incident took place in DLF Phase 5, Sector 53. No note has been recovered from the spot. The boy’s phone has been sent to forensic lab for analysis.Meanwhile, in the ‘Boys Locker Room’ case, the Delhi Police have arrested the admin of the Instagram chat group and probe is underway with at least 10 other being interrogated. A minor boy has also been apprehended in connection with the case. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)