An Instagram chat group called 'Bois Locker Room', with hundreds of boys from South Delhi, was allegedly used for sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning 'gang rapes', revealed a user on Twitter on Sunday, 3 May.A screenshot of the chat group was shared by a South Delhi girl on Twitter. "A group of south delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named 'boy's locker room' where they shit on, objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG (sic)," she wrote.The boys – enrolled in classes 11 and 12 – allegedly shared morphed photos of underage girls, body shaming and slut shaming them.The screenshot revealed that the boys, including those who are underage, had made statements, such as – "We can rape her easily" and "I will come whenever you say. We will gang rape her". The boys allegedly shared morphed photos of underage girls, body shaming and slut shaming them.The South Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police told The Quint that they are waiting for parents to come forward with a formal complaint. So, there's no case registered as of now.Morphing photos and sharing images of people's private parts would be a violation of Section 66E of the IT Act, as well as Section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code.As the screenshot became viral, members of the group reportedly changed their user name. Meanwhile, a new Instagram page 'Bois Locker Room 2.0' has been created.Not The First IncidentIn December 2019, a top ranked school in Mumbai suspended eight boys, aged 13 and 14, for making violent and sexually explicit remarks about their female classmates on a WhatsApp group.According to The Mumbai Mirror, the transcripts of the chat – which ran over a 100 pages – revealed that the boys were body shaming the girls and used words like 'gang bang' and 'rape.' Homosexuality was ridiculed – and the classmates were poked fun of as 'gays and lesbians'.Throughout the chat, girl students were reportedly referred to as 'trash'. The matter came to light when two mothers took it up with the school authorities, after their girl children refused to attend school.Boys Will Be Boys? No Thanks, Say Twitter UsersCalling the 'Bois Locker Room' chats "straight up sexual harassment," several Twitter users called for action against the boys. They also said that the behaviour stems from toxic masculinity under the garb of tropes like "boys will be boys."(This story will be updated if and when police action is initiated)