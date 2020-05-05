A teenager, who was a Class 12 student at a private school, died after jumping from the 11th floor of his Gurugram high-rise building late on Monday, 4 May, Gurugram Police told The Quint.According to the police, the incident took place in Carlton Estate, DLF Phase 5, Sector 53. No note has been recovered from the spot.“He jumped from the 11th floor of a housing complex named Carton Estate last night. So far, we have not recovered any suicide note and there is no reason that could lead us to the cause of death. Investigation into the matter is underway.”Subhash Boken, PRO, Gurugram PoliceThe private school in Gurugram, where the boy studied, expressed regret over his demise.“We are extremely shocked and saddened by the sudden death of one of our students under unfortunate circumstances. At this stage, we as a school together, with our extended community, truly believe that it is the time to grieve this incommensurable loss that has hit our community,” the school said in a statement.“Our deepest and heartfelt condolences are with the family of the young and bright student we have lost; as we know, there are no means for us to fathom the anguish and grief they are facing,” the school added. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)