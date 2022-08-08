BJP's Shrikant Tyagi Was Provided Government Security Between 2018-20: Source

Tyagi was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police on 5 August for assaulting a woman after an argument with her inside his housing society in Noida.

The spat took place when the woman raised objections against the planting of some trees by the BJP leader, citing violation of rules.

Tyagi claimed that he was within his rights to do so, and resorted to obscenities while speaking to the society resident. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, which showed Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman.

Soon after the incident, other women residents of the society gathered and demonstrated against Tyagi. They demanded an apology from the accused for the inappropriate words. The women alleged that the BJP leader is trying to lay claim on the society's land by planting his trees.

Subsequently, Noida Police said that a case has been registered against the BJP leader.