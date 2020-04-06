BJP MLA Chants ‘China Virus Go Back’ Amid Crowd of Supporters
After Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s “go corona, go” chant became a viral phenomenon, Bharatiya Janata Party’s lone MLA in Telangana, Raja Singh, led a protest against COVID-19 on Sunday, 5 April, raising brand new slogans of “China virus go back".
The MLA, along with his supporters, lit torches in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to switch off electric lights and light diyas, candles or flashlights as a mark of solidarity in the fight against the novel coronavirus, news agency IANS reported.
Holding fire torches in their hands, Raja Singh and his followers can be seen in videos circulating on social media, chanting, “Go back, go back, China virus go back”.
Even though the MLA appears to be wearing a mask, it doesn’t cover his mouth. Several of his supporters are without masks as well.
The controversial MLA, who represents the Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, was accompanied by more than a dozen supporters. While Raja Singh and five others were holding fire torches in their hands, others were carrying candles.
Earlier during the day, a BJP MLA from Wardha district in Maharashtra allegedly violated lockdown norms by distributing dry ration to people at his residence to mark his birthday, PTI reported.
At least a hundred people reportedly gathered outside the MLA's residence to receive free grains before officials and police personnel reached the spot and dispersed them.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)