BJP MLA Violates Lockdown, Invites People for B’day Celebration

A BJP MLA from Wardha district in Maharashtra on Sunday allegedly violated lockdown norms by distributing dry ration to people at his residence to mark his birthday.

Confirming the incident, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Harish Dharmik said the MLA, Dadarao Keche, will face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act. He said he did not take any permission from the administration in view of the ongoing lockdown to check the spread of novel coronavirus. At least one hundred people gathered outside the MLA's residence to receive free grains before officials and police personnel reached the spot and dispersed them.