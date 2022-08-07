BJP MLA, Mayor Among 40 People Accused of Illegal Land Sales in Ayodhya

City mayor, a local BJP MLA ,and a former party legislator are among the 40 people whom the Ayodhya Development Authority has accused of illegally selling plots and building infrastructure in such land.

Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and MLA Ved Prakash Gupta have, however, claimed innocence and alleged foul play in the list of alleged offenders released by the authority.

"A list of 40 people who illegally bought and sold land and got construction work in the authority area was issued by the authority on Saturday night," the authority's vice chairman Vishal Singh told PTI on Sunday, 7 August.

He said action will be taken against all 40 people. Speaking to PTI, Upadhyay and Gupta alleged a conspiracy, saying they have been falsely implicated in the case.