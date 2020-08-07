2019 Elections: How BJP Leaders & EC Shared Social Media Managers

It's worth noting that TSD mentions only BJP leaders, not politicians from other parties. Clearly showing a proximity to the BJP specifically.

So, how come the Election Commission did not know this? Or lets ask an even more damning question – was TSD chosen by EC because of their proximity to top BJP leaders?

The TSD website also lists the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Micro, Small, & Medium Enterprise, and Niti Aayog, as their clients.