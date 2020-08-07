2019 Elections: How BJP Leaders & EC Shared Social Media Managers
Why did Election Commission hire digital companies closely linked with top BJP leaders?
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar
To conduct free and fair elections in the world’s largest democracy, the Election Commission of India or EC has to be strictly neutral. Just before the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections too, the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora assured us all that the EC would be completely ‘impartial’.
But then, why were two companies that claim to manage the social media profiles of top BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani, and others, hired to manage the Election Commission’s social media platforms during the 2019 General Elections?
An RTI reply received by activist Neeraj Sharma, now accessed by The Quint, shows that the Election Commission did hire – ADG Online Solutions Pvt Ltd to manage EC’s Facebook page and TSD Corporation Ltd to manage EC’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.
‘Work Closely With PMO’: TSD Corporation
When The Quint investigated ADG Online Solutions and TSD Corporation, this is what we found -
The unique selling Point of TSD Corporation Ltd, as mentioned on their website, is – “Working Closely With PMO or Prime Minister’s Office”.
TSD Corporation also claims to be handling the social media accounts of India’s top politicians – including PM Narendra Modi, and Union Ministers Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy, even former Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis. The list also includes India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee, and noted activist Kailash Satyarthi, among their clients.
Below is a screenshot taken from the TSD website on 1st August.
It's worth noting that TSD mentions only BJP leaders, not politicians from other parties. Clearly showing a proximity to the BJP specifically.
So, how come the Election Commission did not know this? Or lets ask an even more damning question – was TSD chosen by EC because of their proximity to top BJP leaders?
The TSD website also lists the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Micro, Small, & Medium Enterprise, and Niti Aayog, as their clients.
ADG Solutions Handled Yogi Adityanath’s Social Media
Now let’s look at ADG Online Solutions Pvt Ltd - the Group Chairman Anuj Sayal says in his profile that he has engaged in "…political debates and analysis on many news channels. Consulted to various Union Ministers in the 2019 elections on how to leverage social media platforms.”
In an interview published by Dataquest digital media in June 2019, Sayal spoke about his close association with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He said,
“The UP Government and UP CM’s accounts have been very prestigious and challenging for us. We had a major challenge to build Yogi Adityanath as a brand on social media. In the last one year, Yogi Adityanath became the No. 2 brand on social media following the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.”
Once again, ADG only highlights its proximity to the BJP, and specifically to Yogi Adityanath, and NOT to any other political party.
Once again we ask – How come the Election Commission did not know?
Sayal also mentioned in the Dataquest interview that ADG Solutions had handled 2 other major events for UP’s BJP government – the Kumbh Mela and Deepotsav.
Like TSD, even ADG Online Solutions claims to have government clients such as the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Mines, the National Informatics Centre, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and others.
Was EC's Neutrality Compromised?
Do remember – this information about TSD Corporation and ADG Online is publicly available on their own website and in published interviews.
So, the Election Commission HAD to be aware of the close links that both these companies have with to top BJP leaders.
So, the big question -
- Why did EC give complete control of their social media platforms to two companies who seem to have a clear conflict of interest?
- Why did EC give charge of their social media platforms to companies who could be biased and partisan?
Through these social media platforms both TSD and ADG had access to sensitive data such as all of EC’s social media followers and their complaints & queries.
They were also empowered to reach out to EC’s followers via these social media platforms. Did ADG and TSD misuse this access? The EC should check and let us all know.
According to transparency activist, Jagdeep Chhokar, “That the EC availed the services of companies which seem to be so intimately and deeply involved with one national political party certainly creates serious doubts about EC’s neutrality”.
The Quint has written to the Election Commission asking them to clarify how ADG and TSD were selected for the 2019 Elections. We have also written to ADG Solutions and TSD Corporation. We will update this story when we get a reply.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.