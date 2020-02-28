‘BJP Does Not Approve’: Law Min Prasad on Kapil Mishra’s Remarks
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a press conference on Friday, 28 February, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party did not approve of statements such as those made by its leaders Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.
"We have clarified our position very clearly, we do not approve of these statements," he added.
He also attacked the Congress, claiming its leaders had made provocative remarks ahead of the violence in northeast Delhi this week."Congress can stoop to any level for votebank politics, but it should act responsibly for maintaining peace and harmony in country" said the Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Delhi Violence.
At least 39 people were killed due to large-scale communal violence in parts of North East Delhi.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )