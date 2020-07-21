Biplab Kumar Deb as CM: Things He Said That We Wish He Hadn’t

Ever since he was elected as the first non-BJP chief minister of Tripura in 2018, Biplab Kumar has been known better for his opinion on various matters – from the Mahabharata to beauty pageants to Tagore.

In his latest gaffe, the Tripura CM compared Bengalis with Jats and Punjabis, saying that while Bengalis were widely considered intelligent, the latter were ‘less brainy’ but physically strong and buff.

He has since apologised for his remarks, stating that he had many Punjabi and Jat friends and he was merely voicing the opinions of others, and not his own.

This is not the first time that the CM has been caught in an uncomfortable situation. He was recently heard mentioning incorrect information about the COVID-19 tally in Tripura’s neighbouring states.

While his recent comments on Punjabis and Jats have created a buzz, with the Congress party demanding an investigation and apology, here is a throwback to some of the times Deb offered his ‘insight’ in his first 100 days as the chief minister of Tripura.