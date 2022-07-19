Bihar Man Says Attacked With Knife for Post on Nupur Sharma, Police Deny Claim
The victim's family alleged that the police removed Sharma's name from the FIR registered on a written complaint.
The Bihar Police on Tuesday, 19 July refuted reports of any 'Nupur Sharma angle' in an incident involving a 23-year-old youth being attacked by a knife-wielding man in Bihar's Sitamarhi.
The statement by the police came after a purported video of the incident, reported to have taken place on 15 July, went viral on social media, following which several reports suggested that the youth was attacked for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad.
What the Victim Claims
Speaking to the media at a hospital, the injured youth said that he was with a friend at a tea stall when one of the accused stabbed him five to six times from the back.
"I was watching my Whatsapp status (on Nupur Sharma) when they attacked," he said, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.
The family of the injured youth, identified as Ankit Kumar Jha, claimed that the police registered an FIR after removing Sharma's name from the complaint that they had filed, reported Hindustan Times.
What the Police Claims
Speaking to The Quint, Vijay Kumar Ram, SHO Nanpur, said that the incident happened when the accused along with a few other men, gathered at a roadside tea stall to smoke.
Denying a communal angle, SHO Ram claimed that an argument broke out after one of the men allegedly blew smoke on Jha's face, following which the matter escalated.
Two people were arrested a day after the incident and sent to judicial custody. The police said that raids are being conducted at several locations to nab the other two accused.
(With inputs from Dainik Bhaskar and Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.