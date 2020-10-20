Bihar Polls: Govt Continues to Sell Controversial Electoral Bonds

The petitions against electoral bonds were filed in the Supreme Court in 2017 itself, soon after the scheme appeared in the Finance Act.

Unfortunately, it took the court two years to list the matter. When the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi finally started conducting hearings in March 2019, the Lok Sabha elections were looming. This was why the main issue argued in the apex court at the time was whether or not to impose an interim stay on the scheme till its constitutionality was decided.

On 12 April, the Gogoi-led bench refused to stay the scheme, but ordered all parties to submit details of the electoral bonds received by them to the Election Commission in a sealed cover. The matter was supposed to be listed around June 2019, so that arguments on the constitutionality of the scheme were heard. But it was not listed again during Gogoi's tenure, which ended in November 2019.

His successor, current Chief Justice SA Bobde did briefly list the matter in January 2020 after an urgent application for an interim stay was moved by the petitioners - following even more revelations about the reservations and objections within the Election Commission, RBI and other institutions. But even Chief Justice Bobde refused to grant an interim stay. The case was supposed to be listed two weeks later, in the beginning of February, but it has not been listed since.

No further arguments on an interim stay or the merits of the case have been heard till now.

The concerns about electoral bonds - from the EC and RBI's fears of benami transactions, money laundering, to the information asymmetry in favour of the ruling party that the secret numbers creates - were known at the time of the previous substantive hearings. Therefore, the court could have considered putting a stay on the scheme back in April 2020.

Having decided against doing so, it was then incumbent upon them to ensure that the matter was listed soon and the serious constitutional questions answered. However, the apex court hasn’t done that as yet.