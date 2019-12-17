Babri Masjid Demolition Reenactment: Karnataka Cops Book RSS Man

A day after the controversial reenactment of the Babri Masjid demolition in a Karnataka school, police have registered an FIR against the management of the RSS-run school.

Videos of a reenactment, where the students of Sri Rama Vidyakendra High School in Kalladka in Dakshin Kannada district can be seen tearing down a large poster of Babri Masjid, had caused controversy.