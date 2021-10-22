Bhima Koregaon Probe: Commission to Summon 'Untraceable' Cop Param Bir Singh
As per The Indian Express, Param Bir Singh and Rashmi Shukla have been asked to appear as witnesses.
Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Friday, 22 October, passed an order to summon former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Rashmi Shukla to appear before them on 8 November, reported ANI.
This is reportedly in connection with the ongoing probe regarding the circumstance related to the violence that took place during an annual celebratory gathering on 1 January 2018.
As per The Indian Express, Singh and Shukla have been asked to appear as witnesses.
MORE DETAILS
Singh was the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) when the said violence took place on 1 January 2018, and Shukla was reportedly the Pune Police Commissioner.
According to The Indian Express, the Commission’s lawyer Aashish Satpute sought for Singh and Shukla to be called in as witnesses for the intelligence inputs and all information received by the two officers pertaining to the violence.
BUT…
Param Bir Singh, however is presently, untraceable with the Maharashtra government telling the Bombay High Court the same on Wednesday, 20 October.
The state government also told the Bombay High Court that it will not be able to adhere to the assurance it had provided in May that it would not take any coercive action against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been named in at least four extortion complaints, according to PTI.
