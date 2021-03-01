Bhima Koregaon Case: SC to Hear Navlakha’s Bail Plea on 3 March

On 19 February, the activist had moved the apex court against Bombay High Court’s rejection of his bail application on 8 February 2021.

Navlakha's plea will be heard by a three-judge bench of Justices UU Lalit, Indira Banerjee, and KM Joseph, Bar and Bench reported.

Navlakha’s bail plea states that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) failed to file its chargesheet within the prescribed upper-limit of 90 days as per Section 167(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).