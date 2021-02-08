Bombay HC Rejects Elgar Parishad Accused Navlakha’s Bail Plea 

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 8 February rejected the bail plea of civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, one of the accused in the Elgaar Parishad-Maoist links case.

The bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik passed the order on Navlakha’s criminal appeal against the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court’s ruling in July 2020, which had rejected his default bail application, Live Law reported.

The court noted, “We have gone through NIA Court order. We see no reason to interfere in the same,” The Indian Express quoted.

On 16 December 2020, the HC had finished hearing arguments and reserved its ruling on Navlakha’s plea.

Navlakha’s senior counsel Kapil Sibal had submitted that the house arrest in 2018 had restricted the accused’s movement, following an order by the court, making his plea for default bail under Section 167 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) valid.