‘Bharat Jalao Party’: CM Mamata Targets BJP at Rally in Hooghly

While addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, months prior to the state legislative Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 25 January, said that the BJP should be re-christened 'Bharat Jalao Party.'

This comment comes after the CM was ‘insulted’ during the commemoration ceremony of Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary at Victoria Memorial, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is everyone's leader... They were teasing me in front of prime minister... I don't believe in guns, I believe in politics. BJP has insulted Netaji and Bengal,” ANI quoted the CM as saying at the rally in Pursura, Hooghly.