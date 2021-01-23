‘Don’t Invite & Insult’: Mamata Snaps Amid ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants
Crowd at Netaji’s birthday celebration started chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ when Mamata Banerjee was called to speak.
During the commemoration event of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee snapped at the crowd, after she was greeted with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants when called to speak on stage.
“I think the government’s program should have dignity. This is a government programme and not an event of one political party. It doesn’t suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won’t speak anything.”Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister
She did not give a speech, but said “Jai Hind, Jai Bangla” and took her seat next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Kolkata for the same event.
Earlier in the day, intensifying the battle for Bengal, Banerjee had led a mega rally from Shyam Bazaar to Red Road in the city and paid a surprise visit to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's ancestral residence at Elgin Road, where she criticised the Centre's decision to announce 23 January as ‘Parakram Diwas’.
