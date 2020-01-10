QBengaluru: Main Recruiter in Gauri Lankesh Murder Arrested & More
1. SIT Probing Gauri Lankesh’s Murder Arrests Main Recruiter
The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police, probing the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, has arrested an absconding accused Rushikesh Devdikar aka Murali in connection with the case.
Devdikar was arrested in Katras, in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. His house is being searched for clues and he will be produced before the judicial magistrate on Friday, 10 January, SIT officials said.
Devdikar was primarily involved in the conspiracy to murder Lankesh. He is a key member of the syndicate that planned and executed the murders of Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.
2. Sedition Charges Filed Against Protester at Mysuru University for ‘Free Kashmir’ Poster
On 8 January, as many students and student unions of Mysuru University came together in protest against the assault on JNU students, the local media noticed a poster that said “Free Kashmir”. Taking notice of this, the police have filed sedition charges against the young woman who held the poster.
The students had held a protest march, holding lit torches and shouting slogans within the University campus. The protesters went up to the Kuvempu statue situated near the main entrance. They then sat down and began shouting slogans against the violence unleashed in JNU.
Videos showed one person holding a small poster in black with the words “Free Kashmir” written in white, and the videos have been shared widely on social media.
The student, an alumna of the University, has come forward to give a statement about the poster. “I want to clarify regarding the placard ‘Free Kashmir’ that I was holding at the protest organised at the University of Mysore on 8 January.” she said.
(Source: The News Minute)
3. ‘Who Gave You the Right?’ Dy CM Asks B’luru Students Opposing CAA
One day after the video of BJP members heckling college students in Bengaluru surfaced, Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday, 9 January criticised the women for questioning the ‘law of the land’.
“When BJP workers are creating awareness about the law of the land, who are these people to question all of a sudden? Who gave them the right? ” he told reporters.
Several students held a silent protest outside JNC in Koramangala with anti-CAA banners after women students of Jyoti Nivas College (JNC) were heckled by BJP workers over a pro-CAA banner that had been put up on the college wall on Wednesday.
Approximately 70 students were a part of the protest that did not have the college administration’s sanction.
4. B’luru Reported 81% of Dowry Cases in 2018
The Karnataka capital accounted for 81% of the dowry cases reported in India’s 20 most populated cities in 2018. Experts said this could be due to an efficient enforcement system that allows reporting of such cases.
Bengaluru reported 692 of 851 cases under the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, while 19 other cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad,
Chennai and Kolkata, accounted for 159, according to the latest data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Of the 159 cases, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh (66) and Patna in Bihar (62) accounted for 128 cases.
5. GoAir Pilot, Co-pilot Suspended for Landing Aircraft on Grass
The pilot and co-pilot responsible for a GoAir flight veering off the runway and landing on grass at Kempegowda International Airport on 11 November, have been suspended. There were 180 passengers on board the A320-neo aircraft from Nagpur to Bengaluru.
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation conducted an inquiry and suspended the pilot and co-pilot for for six and three months, respectively for landing the aircraft in low-visibility conditions that prevailed at the time.
