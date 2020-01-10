QBengaluru: Main Recruiter in Gauri Lankesh Murder Arrested & More

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Karnataka police, probing the murder of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, has arrested an absconding accused Rushikesh Devdikar aka Murali in connection with the case.

Devdikar was arrested in Katras, in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. His house is being searched for clues and he will be produced before the judicial magistrate on Friday, 10 January, SIT officials said.

Devdikar was primarily involved in the conspiracy to murder Lankesh. He is a key member of the syndicate that planned and executed the murders of Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare, M M Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh.

