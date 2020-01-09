Day After Being Heckled Over CAA, B’luru College Girls Protest

A day after girl students of Jyoti Nivas College (JNC) were heckled by BJP workers over a pro-CAA banner that had been put up on the college wall, students held a silent protest outside JNC in Koramangala with anti-CAA banners.

Approximately 70 students were a part of the protest, that did not have the college administration’s sanction. Several students The Quint spoke to said that they were angry about their college’s silence on Thursday’s incident and also expressed the need for a space where they could register their grievances.

"You are not Indians," a BJP worker allegedly told one of the students who protested against the poster, which had appeared on the varsity’s walls. Students also said that they’d been asked to ‘go back to Pakistan’ for holding up an anti-CAA placard.

After a brief argument with the cops over their peaceful protest, the students were moved from the spot. They were finally allowed to stand outside the college, under heavy police cover, with permission. Students from other colleges also participated in the demonstration.