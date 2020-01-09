Day After Being Heckled Over CAA, B’luru College Girls Protest
A day after girl students of Jyoti Nivas College (JNC) were heckled by BJP workers over a pro-CAA banner that had been put up on the college wall, students held a silent protest outside JNC in Koramangala with anti-CAA banners.
Approximately 70 students were a part of the protest, that did not have the college administration’s sanction. Several students The Quint spoke to said that they were angry about their college’s silence on Thursday’s incident and also expressed the need for a space where they could register their grievances.
"You are not Indians," a BJP worker allegedly told one of the students who protested against the poster, which had appeared on the varsity’s walls. Students also said that they’d been asked to ‘go back to Pakistan’ for holding up an anti-CAA placard.
After a brief argument with the cops over their peaceful protest, the students were moved from the spot. They were finally allowed to stand outside the college, under heavy police cover, with permission. Students from other colleges also participated in the demonstration.
“I heard that they asked girls to go back to Pakistan. They have no right to say that or use those words. If we don’t stop them now, then we can’t do anything later. Without knowing if we are pro-CAA or not, how can they put the poster outside a girls’ college?,” one protester said.
A student, who was present when the altercation took place on Wednesday, said, “We told them to take the banners down and then the person began speaking to us in a very rude manner. We held up a small paper saying we oppose CAA, and that’s when they started screaming at us that we should ‘go back to Pakistan’. Why should we? We were born and raised here.”
Another student said that they were called ‘uneducated, illiterate and anti-national’ simply for disagreeing with BJP members.
The banner was taken down by some members of the BJP only after the cops came to the spot.
‘College Asked Us Not to Protest”
After the girls went back inside the college, they were allowed to gather peacefully for a short while. Student representatives had been in talks with the administration to allow them to protest.
“We wanted to take a stand, but the college administration was not supporting us at all. They said it will only aggravate things if we protest. We didn’t want to take a stand for or against CAA but we wanted to voice our disappointment. They finally allowed us to sit silently inside the college itself, where nobody could see us. They also told what we can put on the placard and what we can’t. It was supposed to last for an hour, but they made us get up before that,” said another student.
She also said that they took away their placards and asked them to not interact with media persons, without taking permission from the principal, which caused a small altercation between students and professors.
Brief chaos ensued at the JNC campus when a horde of young men came charging towards the college, apparently to protest the heckling of female students over CAA, but were forced away by the police who were present. They briefly shouted anti-BJP and anti-CAA slogans before dispersing.
‘Who Are Students to Question BJP Workers?’: Deputy CM
Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan criticized the students for arguing with BJP workers.
"When BJP workers are creating awareness about the law of the land, who are these people to question all of a sudden? If students had an issue, they could have filed a complaint with the police. Who gave them the right to directly question BJP workers?,” he said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, tweeted that CM Yediyurappa should control his ‘hooligans’.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)