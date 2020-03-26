QBengaluru: Grocery Stores to Be Open 24/7; COVID-19 Count at 51

A day after Prime Minster Modi announced a national shutdown on Tuesday, 24 March, causing citizens to go into a tizzy hoarding goods and supplies for the next 21 days, there is some reprieve for those living in Karnataka.

Director general of police of Karnataka tweeted on Tuesday evening that supermarkets and grocery stores would remain open all day, indefinitely, so people could purchase food items.

With worried people storming supermarkets and neighbourhood grocery stores late night on Tuesday and the following morning, certain areas began to report a shortage of essential items like water, milk and vegetables on day 1 of the 21 day shutdown.

Read the full report here