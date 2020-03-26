QBengaluru: Grocery Stores to Be Open 24/7; COVID-19 Count at 51
1. Karnataka Grocery Stores to Stay Open 24/7; New Pass System Set Up
A day after Prime Minster Modi announced a national shutdown on Tuesday, 24 March, causing citizens to go into a tizzy hoarding goods and supplies for the next 21 days, there is some reprieve for those living in Karnataka.
Director general of police of Karnataka tweeted on Tuesday evening that supermarkets and grocery stores would remain open all day, indefinitely, so people could purchase food items.
With worried people storming supermarkets and neighbourhood grocery stores late night on Tuesday and the following morning, certain areas began to report a shortage of essential items like water, milk and vegetables on day 1 of the 21 day shutdown.
2. Coronavirus Cases Touch 51 in Karnataka
With ten more coronavirus cases reported in Karnataka on Wednesday, the total cases has touched 51 and 47 are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable.
Universal screening of all international passengers continued in the State, till date 1.28 lakh passengers have been screened.
Home quarantine enforcement squad have quarantined seven persons on Tuesday based on the complaints received from public and totally till date 10 persons have
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, tweeted, “After meeting all essential service providers, we are starting a system of Duty pass issue at all our Eight Deputy Commissioner of Police, Offices. DCPs East, West, North, South, Central, South East, North East and Whitefield. Your nearest police station will guide you to the DCP Officers.”been quarantined.
3. Karnataka BJP MP’s Daughter Tests Positive for COVID-19
A daughter of a BJP MP in Karnataka has tested positive for COVID-19. Ashwini, the daughter of Davangere MP and former Union Minister GM Siddeshwara, returned from Guyana via New York and Delhi and landed in Bengaluru on 20 March, reported News18. The Davagere MP had earlier issued a declaration that stated his daughter Ashwini has returned from the United States.
The News18 report said that Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner Vinothpriya R confirmed that Ashwini has tested positive and the results of her two children, who also came to India with her, are awaited. Davangere MP Siddeshwara had already tested negative, according to the official.
Ashwini will be treated at the designated Davanagere hospital for COVID-19.
4. COVID-19: BSY Appeals to People to Donate Money for Advanced Medical Support System
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday appealed to people to help the state government by donating money for the advanced medical support system to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Calling it a "dire situation", he said the state government was striving hard to check the spread of the disease and to provide advanced treatment.
"The citizens have been put to unimaginable hardships (due to spread of COVID-19)....in this dire situation an appeal is made to render a helping hand to the needy by way of joining hands with the state government in providing advanced medical support system and donating voluntarily on humanitarian grounds for the noble cause of providing health services," the appeal read.
5. Anand Mamani is New Dy Speaker
Three-time BJP legislator Anand Mamani was unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.
Mamani, who represents the Saundatti Yellamma constituency, is the son of late Chandrashekhar Mallikarjun Mamani who also served as deputy speaker in the mid-1990s. Mamani, who joined the BJP in 2008, is the 24th deputy speaker of the Assembly.
The BJP fielded Mamani for the post that fell vacant following the resignation of M Krishna Reddy of the JD(S), who quit ahead of a no-confidence motion that was slated to be moved against him. Senior BJP MLA Araga Jnanendra was also in the race to become deputy speaker.
