Karnataka Grocery Stores to Stay Open 24/7; New Pass System Set Up

The Karnataka police also said in a memo that two kinds of passes would be issued, one for vehicles and one for people, for the following professions/reasons:

Private security guards

Petrol, gas, LPG retail employees

Banks, ATM, Insurance Companies Employees

Delivery agents of food aggregators, online pharma companies & e-commerce platforms

Print and electronic media persons

Staff of ration shops, grocery stores, dairies, meat and fish, animal fodder shops, etc

Staff of medical establishments such as hospitals, clinics, dispensaries, nursing homes, etc

Staff of telecom and internet services

IT and IT enabled services employees

Employees of power generation, distribution and transmission services

Staff of capital and debt market services

Employees of cold storage and warehousing services

Staff of manufacturing units of essential commodities

Staff transporting essential goods

Staff of hotels and lodges having tourists stranded due to COVID-19 & earmarked for quarantine facilities

According to the memo, the passes would be issued from the office of respective DCP law and order after submitting a form.

The memo clarified that passes would NOT be issued to:

Government vehicles with G registration plate

Goods vehicles

Govt dept employees

High Court employees

The government and high court officials have been asked to mandatorily carry their government ID proofs.