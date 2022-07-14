Rains Leave Bastar Inundated, Nearly 150 Villages Cut Off; Thousands Affected

Incessant rainfall in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division has wreaked havoc, forcing around 150 villages to be disconnected from various services and leaving at least 35,000 people affected in the last week.

Multiple visuals where people were seen trying to cross the swollen water bodies using boats were widely shared on social media.

In a viral video from Bastar, a family was seen using large utensils to ferry their children through the gushing river.

In another, people were seen using a makeshift ropeway to cross the river.