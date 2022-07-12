CRPF Jawan Drowns While Trying to Save Teammate, Colleagues Hail Him as 'Brave'

"He risked his life to save that of his teammate. He had almost crossed but he turned around to rescue his colleague, he was brave. That's how a defence man is trained," said a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official after a CoBRA commando got swept away in a swollen nullah in the forests of Bastar while trying to rescue his colleague.

Suraj R, 27, a member of the CRPF's elite unit – Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) – drowned on Friday, 8 July, due to the gushing water that he and his teammates encountered while returning from an anti-Maoist search operation in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.