Bareilly Police Arrests Man Who ‘Threatened’ To Behead BJP’s Nupur Sharma

Singh sent an objectionable message in a WhatsApp group of advocates' clerks on 1 July but instantly deleted it, saying that he forwarded it by mistake, according to police.

Singh's colleague Nadeem confronted him over the message and lodged a complaint against him. Both are advocates' clerks in the Rajasthan High Court's Jaipur bench, the police said.

Later, the accused filed a petition in the high court seeking to get the FIR registered against him quashed.

A single-judge bench of Justice Birendra Kumar heard the plea on Wednesday and stayed Singh's arrest.

While pronouncing the order, the court said, "The petitioner shall not be arrested in the aforesaid FIR till further orders with conditions that petitioner shall fully cooperate with the investigation of the case. The state respondents are directed to ensure protection to (of) the life and liberty of the petitioner and his family which cannot be at stake otherwise than due process established by law," PTI reported.