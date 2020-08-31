Ban on Int’l Flights Extended Till 30 Sept, Exceptions Granted

This come after the Centre, on Saturday, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’. 

The Quint
Published31 Aug 2020, 09:16 AM IST
India
2 min read
Image used for representational purposes.
i

The Centre on Monday, 31 August, extended the ban on international commercial passenger flights to and from India till 30 September.

“The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA... International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case-to-case basis," the circular signed by the Deputy Director General of Civil Aviation, Sunil Kumar, said on Monday.

Ban on Int’l Flights Extended Till 30 Sept, Exceptions Granted
(Courtesy: Twitter/@DGCAIndia
Also Read
Unlock 4.0: What Are the New SOPs on Masks & Meals on Flights?
Unlock 4.0: What Are the New SOPs on Masks & Meals on Flights?

‘Unlock 4’ and Bilateral Air Bubbles

This come after the Centre, on Saturday, announced guidelines for 'Unlock 4' in which they said there will be no lockdown outside containment zones and allowed metro train services to resume operations from 7 September in a graded manner.

Under the guidelines, international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the Home Ministry, will continue to remain prohibited.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted air travel across the world, India has been establishing bilateral air bubbles, which are travel corridors between two countries that wish to reopen their borders and re-establish connections with each other.

While scheduled commercial international flight operations in India remain suspended till 30 September, flights to and from these countries will be allowed on the basis of this bilateral agreement.

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely crippled the aviation industry in India and abroad. Domestic flight operations in the country had only started on 25 May, after two months of strict lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read
COVID-19: Unlock 4 Allows Metro Rail in Phased Manner From 7 Sept
COVID-19: Unlock 4 Allows Metro Rail in Phased Manner From 7 Sept

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!