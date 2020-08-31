Ban on Int’l Flights Extended Till 30 Sept, Exceptions Granted

This come after the Centre, on Saturday, announced guidelines for 'Unlock 4' in which they said there will be no lockdown outside containment zones and allowed metro train services to resume operations from 7 September in a graded manner.

Under the guidelines, international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the Home Ministry, will continue to remain prohibited.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely disrupted air travel across the world, India has been establishing bilateral air bubbles, which are travel corridors between two countries that wish to reopen their borders and re-establish connections with each other.

While scheduled commercial international flight operations in India remain suspended till 30 September, flights to and from these countries will be allowed on the basis of this bilateral agreement.

The COVID-19 outbreak has severely crippled the aviation industry in India and abroad. Domestic flight operations in the country had only started on 25 May, after two months of strict lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.