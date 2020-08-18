COVID | Negotiating With 13 More Nations on Air Travel: Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday, 18 August, tweeted saying that India is negotiating with 13 more countries to establish air travel arrangements.

"These countries include Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. The ongoing negotiations will benefit stranded Indians and nationals of these countries," he tweeted.

Air travel arrangements are already in place with USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives, Puri pointed out.