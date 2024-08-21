Dead CCTVs in School, No Sakhi Savitri Committee: Who Failed Badlapur Minors?

A preliminary investigation by the members of the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR) on Tuesday revealed that though CCTV cameras were installed in the school premises, they were dysfunctional.

A similar incident of sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl had taken place in a school in Pune in March 2022, following which then state education minister of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government had not just made installation of CCTV cameras mandatory in all private schools across the state but also explicitly stated that the cameras need to be functional.

In December that year, a similar incident took place in a school in Mumbai where two minor boys sexually assaulted a classmate.

Then home minister under the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government had assured the Maharashtra Assembly that the state government "will hold a joint meeting of school education department and home department to draw up an action plan."

In its school safety guidelines issues in 2021, the Union Education ministry has stated: "To the extent and only if and wherever possible, CCTV cameras may be installed at the entry points, exit points and vulnerable locations in the school. Proper monitoring and storage of recordings in such cases must be ensured."