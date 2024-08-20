'Protect 'Ladki Bahin' First': 2 Pre-School Girls Molested, Protests in Badlapur

"The Kolkata rape and murder case just happened. While that crime has not stopped making headlines, we see such a heinous act on two little girls. Imagine the life-long trauma that they must endure. I just could not sit at home," said a woman, a mother of two and teacher who joined thousands of demonstrators on Tuesday, 20 August, in Maharahtra's Badlapur to protest against alleged molestation of two minor girls in a school run by a private trust.

Massive protests and violence erupted in the town in Thane district four days after the police arrested a school staffer, a sweeper hired on contractual basis, for allegedly molesting at least two four-year-old minors.