AYUSH Doctors Can’t Prescribe, Advertise Cures for COVID-19: SC

It also stated that Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and naturopathy can be used to enhance immunity to reduce the risk of COVID-19, the Times of India reported.

This comes as India passes the 99 lakh cases of coronavirus as of 15 December, with 99,06,165 cases and the death toll at 1,43,709. However, the number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day.

(With inputs from Bar and Bench, Times of India)