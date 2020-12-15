With Spike of 22k New COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Passes 99 Lakh

India on Tuesday, 15 December, reported 22,065 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 99,06,165. The death toll increased by 354 to 1,43,709.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,39,820 active cases across the country, while 94,22,636 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 34,477 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that a total of 15,55,60,655 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 14 December and that of these, 9,93,665 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 3.39 lakh now.