Ayodhya Land Deal: Police Complaint Filed Against Ram Temple Trust

In Ayodhya, Nirvani Akhada's Mahant Dharam Das has accused the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of misusing people's donations and 'betraying' them and Ram devotees by 'committing fraud' in the purchase of government land, The New Indian Express reported.

Further, on Wednesday, 18 August, Mahant demanded that the charge of running the temple be handed over to the Hindu saints in Ayodhya and pushed for immediate dismissal of trust member Champat Rai.

The complaint filed against the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on the previous day stated the names of all office-bearers and members of the trust, including general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra, Ayodhya mayor’s nephew Deep Narayan, Rajkumar Das of Ram Ballabhakunj, and sub-registrar SB Singh, The New Indian Express reported.