Ram Temple ‘Scam’: Will This Deprive BJP of its Mandir Card?

The temple trust's claim is that different deeds were signed by the Pathaks for the plot of land at several points since 2011 and it was the result of one of those agreements that Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari bought it for Rs 2 crore.

The following aspects need to be probed:

1. Was the sale of the land the result of a prior agreement as claimed by the temple, or was the agreement cancelled as claimed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh?

2. If the agreement was indeed from 2011, why would the Pathaks sell the land for Rs 2 crore in 2021 when the market rate is clearly higher?

3. One of the previous agreements on the land did involve Sultan Ansari as well as his father. But Ravi Mohan Tiwari's name is not there in any of the agreements, so can the sale done on 18 March be considered the result of an old agreement?

4. Temple trustee Anil Mishra and Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay were witness to both the purchases on 18 March, did they verify that the sale by the Pathaks is indeed the result of a previous agreement?

These are some of the questions related to this plot of land. But it is only one part of the large number of transactions happening in Ayodhya due to the construction of the Ram Mandir.

Besides land being acquired for the temple complex itself, the trust is also acquiring land across the district to compensate those who are being displaced due to the temple. This land acquired from Ansari and Tiwari is of similar nature.

There are allegations that the entire process – of selecting such plots of land as well as the price for purchase – are being done in an an extremely opaque manner. This is despite the fact that most of the purchases are being done from money collected from lay devotees.