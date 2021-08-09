Hindutva Relay Race: Why PM Modi Linked India's Olympic Medal to Ram Mandir

There's another element to this, the importance of which goes beyond the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. It is also a battle for who in the Hindutva family will be seen as the hero of the Ram Mandir's construction. Several politicians have in the past tried to gain mileage through the Mandir issue - from Rajiv Gandhi beginning his election campaign from Faizabad and the locks of the disputed structure being opened during his tenure, LK Advani for his Rath Yatra that made Ram Janmabhoomi a national movement, Kalyan Singh and Narasimha Rao - the CM and PM under whose watch the Babri Masjid was demolished and finally Modi and Yogi, under whom the construction of the Mandir has begun.

Modi has already upstaged Advani as the hero of the Ram Mandir, even though it is coming as the result of a Supreme Court verdict.

According to a poll by CVoter earlier this year, 23.7 percent voters consider the Supreme Court judgment as Modi's biggest achievement in his second term as PM, behind only 47 percent who said that the abrogation of Article 370 is his biggest achievement.

On the other hand, Yogi has been visiting Ayodhya frequently to "supervise" the construction of the Ram Temple. He has also renamed Faizabad district to Ayodhya and changed the district headquarters to Ayodhya city.

Yogi is clever and understands that if Modi could replace Advani as the hero of the Ram Temple in the Hindutva constituency, with some effort, he too could establish his legacy.

Being the CM of UP, he is logistically better placed than Modi to monitor the construction of the temple and make frequent visits to Ayodhya.

It is clear that the Ram Mandir issue isn't going any where. Even Opposition parties may end up referring to the issue - for instance, the SP and AAP led the attack against the BJP on the alleged irregularities in the land allotment by the Ram Mandir trust.