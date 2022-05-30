Assam Torching Case: Prime Accused Killed in Accident While 'Escaping' Custody

The prime accused, who incited mob violence that led to the torching of a police station in the Nagaon district of Assam, died in an accident while allegedly trying to escape from police custody on Monday, 30 May, officials said, as per PTI.

On Saturday, 21 May, alleging that a fish trader named Safikul Islam was killed in police custody, an angry mob from Salonbari torched the police station and indulged in vandalism.

A day later, the district administration bulldozed the homes of five families who were allegedly involved in the vandalism and arson of the station. The Assam Police had also arrested the wife and daughter of Safiqul Islam.