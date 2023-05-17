Assam Cop Junmoni Rabha, Who Arrested Her Fiancé, Killed in Car Crash

Video Producers: Shohini Bose, Mayank Chawla
Assam Police Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha was killed in a road accident in Nagaon district on Tuesday, 16 May.
The car crash: According to officials, Rabha's private vehicle rammed into a container truck.
"After getting intimation at around 2:30 am, a police patrol party reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared her dead," Jakhalabandha Police Station Officer Incharge Pawan Kalita was quoted as saying by PTI.
The Criminal investigation Department has launched a probe into the accident, India Today reported.
Driving the news: Rabha made headlines in May last year, when she arrested her own fiancé on charges of fraud.
Yes, but: She was also subsequently arrested in June 2022 for allegedly colluding with her fiancé in the fraud.
A sessions court had granted her bail shortly after.
Her suspension from the Assam Police was also later revoked, the report said.
"In the wake of request of a fair probe from various sections of society into FIR Number 0183/2023 (the North Lakhimpur case) and death of SI Junmoni Rabha, it has been decided to transfer investigation to CID Assam," Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said in a tweet.
Why it matters: Friends and family of the controverisal police official have alleged foul play behind her death. "They took her along at night and killed her," her distressed mother said. Speaking to the media, Rabha's friend claimed that "the car is totally smashed but nothing has happened to her face...her arms and legs are not broken. There's only an injury on her forehead. How can we believe she died at the spot."
One day ago, Assam Police registered an FIR against Rabha under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) such as criminal conspiracy, dacoity, robbery, attempt to cause death, wrongful confinement, and extortion.
The FIR was reportedly filed after a woman lodged a complaint.
