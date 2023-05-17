Assam Cop Junmoni Rabha, Who Arrested Her Fiancé, Killed in Car Crash

Assam Police Sub-Inspector Junmoni Rabha was killed in a road accident in Nagaon district on Tuesday, 16 May.

The car crash: According to officials, Rabha's private vehicle rammed into a container truck.

"After getting intimation at around 2:30 am, a police patrol party reached the spot and took her to a nearby hospital. Doctors there declared her dead," Jakhalabandha Police Station Officer Incharge Pawan Kalita was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Criminal investigation Department has launched a probe into the accident, India Today reported.

Driving the news: Rabha made headlines in May last year, when she arrested her own fiancé on charges of fraud.

Yes, but: She was also subsequently arrested in June 2022 for allegedly colluding with her fiancé in the fraud.