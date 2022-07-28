Assam Police Arrest 12 People With Alleged Links to Bangladeshi Terror Group
One of the suspects, identified as Mustafa, was arrested in Moriabari where he managed a madrassa.
Assam Police said on Thursday, 28 July, that 12 people suspected to have links to Bangladesh-based terror group, Ansarul Islam, were arrested from the State’s Barpeta and Morigaon districts, reported PTI.
Ansarul Islam, which was earlier called the Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT), is reportedly affiliated to the Al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent.
Morigaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Natarjan said that Mustafa allegedly made several financial transactions in 2019 with Amiruddin Ansari and Mamun Rashid, two militants of Ansarul Islam.
Ansari was arrested in Kolkata while Rashid was arrested in Assam’s Barpeta a few months ago.
According to ANI, Aparna said,
“We got info about a man named Mustafa who runs a madrassa in Moriabari associated with anti-national activities. He's linked with financing of Ansarullah Bangla Team related to Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent. Case registered under various sections of UAPA.”
Accused Involved in Terror Funding Activities: Police
She added that the two were also allegedly involved in anti-national and terror funding activities, reported ANI.
The SP said that Rashid had given shelter to a 'wanted person' of a foreign country in the madrasa and a case has been registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
“Further probe and analysis of bank account is being done,” she said.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that the madrasa is a private one and has been closed. All government madrasas are closed in Assam.
Sarma said that there are reports of ABT militants being active in the state and efforts are on to nab them.
Five alleged members of the outfit were first arrested from Barpeta in March this year and since then nearly 20 people have been nabbed so far.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI.)
