ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Police Arrest 12 People With Alleged Links to Bangladeshi Terror Group

One of the suspects, identified as Mustafa, was arrested in Moriabari where he managed a madrassa.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
Assam Police Arrest 12 People With Alleged Links to Bangladeshi Terror Group
i

Assam Police said on Thursday, 28 July, that 12 people suspected to have links to Bangladesh-based terror group, Ansarul Islam, were arrested from the State’s Barpeta and Morigaon districts, reported PTI.

One of the suspects, identified as Mustafa, was arrested in Moriabari where he managed a madrassa.

Ansarul Islam, which was earlier called the Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT), is reportedly affiliated to the Al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent.

Morigaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Natarjan said that Mustafa allegedly made several financial transactions in 2019 with Amiruddin Ansari and Mamun Rashid, two militants of Ansarul Islam.

Ansari was arrested in Kolkata while Rashid was arrested in Assam’s Barpeta a few months ago.

According to ANI, Aparna said,

“We got info about a man named Mustafa who runs a madrassa in Moriabari associated with anti-national activities. He's linked with financing of Ansarullah Bangla Team related to Al-Qaeda in the sub-continent. Case registered under various sections of UAPA.”
Also Read

'Clean India of Jihadis, Whoever Understands Quran is One': UP Hate Speech Event

'Clean India of Jihadis, Whoever Understands Quran is One': UP Hate Speech Event
ADVERTISEMENT

Accused Involved in Terror Funding Activities: Police

She added that the two were also allegedly involved in anti-national and terror funding activities, reported ANI.

The SP said that Rashid had given shelter to a 'wanted person' of a foreign country in the madrasa and a case has been registered under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Further probe and analysis of bank account is being done,” she said.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Guwahati that the madrasa is a private one and has been closed. All government madrasas are closed in Assam.

Sarma said that there are reports of ABT militants being active in the state and efforts are on to nab them.

Five alleged members of the outfit were first arrested from Barpeta in March this year and since then nearly 20 people have been nabbed so far.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI.)

Also Read

LeT Terrorist Arrested in J&K Was BJP's IT Cell Head, Party Denies He Was Member

LeT Terrorist Arrested in J&K Was BJP's IT Cell Head, Party Denies He Was Member

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×