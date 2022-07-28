Assam Police Arrest 12 People With Alleged Links to Bangladeshi Terror Group

Assam Police said on Thursday, 28 July, that 12 people suspected to have links to Bangladesh-based terror group, Ansarul Islam, were arrested from the State’s Barpeta and Morigaon districts, reported PTI.

One of the suspects, identified as Mustafa, was arrested in Moriabari where he managed a madrassa.

Ansarul Islam, which was earlier called the Ansarul Bangla Team (ABT), is reportedly affiliated to the Al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent.

Morigaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Aparna Natarjan said that Mustafa allegedly made several financial transactions in 2019 with Amiruddin Ansari and Mamun Rashid, two militants of Ansarul Islam.

Ansari was arrested in Kolkata while Rashid was arrested in Assam’s Barpeta a few months ago.

According to ANI, Aparna said,