Assam NRC List Data Back Online, 10 Days After It Disappeared

The National Register of Citizens (NRC) data is reported to be back online, ten days after it had disappeared from the website, The Indian Express reported. NRC State Coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma said that it has been accessible online since Friday, 21 February, midnight.

It was earlier reported that all data of the final NRC list was made offline from its official website due to non-renewal of contract with the IT firm Wipro. Sarma had accepted that the data have been made offline, but refuted the allegation of any “malafide” intent in it.

Until Friday, the website was redirecting to an invalid page each time a user was asked to enter their Application Receipt Number.