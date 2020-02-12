Technical Issue With Cloud: MHA on NRC Data Missing from Website

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on Wednesday, 12 February, said that the Assam NRC list data going offline is nothing but a technical issue in visibility on the cloud, and that the issue will be resolved soon.

Earlier, the Congress had called the missing of data from the official website a "malafide act". It was reported that all data of the final NRC list was made offline from its official website due to non-renewal of contract with the IT firm Wipro.

The complete detail of exclusion and inclusion of bonafide Indian citizens in the NRC was uploaded on its official website 'www.nrcassam.nic.in' after the final list was published on 31 August 2019.