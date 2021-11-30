As Parag Agrawal Becomes Twitter CEO, a Look at Other Indian-Origin Tech CEOs
Indian-origin Parag Agrawal took over as Twitter Inc’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey announced his resignation on Monday, 29 November.
Following the announcement, Tesla CEO Elon Musk acknowledged in a tweet that the United States “benefits greatly from Indian talent”, as Agrawal joins the Indian-origin club of tech CEOs.
Agrawal, who is of Indian-origin, completed his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and also holds a Ph D in Computer Science from Stanford University.
He joined Twitter in 2011 and has been the CTO of Twitter since 2017. In Dorsey's departure, he will also become a member of the board now.
Here are the other Indian-origin CEOs ruling the tech world:
Sundar Pichai, Alphabet, Google
Pichai, who became the CEO of Google in 2015, became the CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, when Google cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced in December 2019, that they were stepping down.
Satya Nadella, Microsoft
Nadella became the executive chairman and CEO of Microsoft, after succeeding Steve Balmer in 2014.
Shantanu Narayen, Adobe
Narayen has been the CEO of Adobe Inc since 2007.
Rajeev Suri, Nokia
Suri has been the CEO of Inmarsat since February 2021. Before that, he was the CEO of Nokia from May 2014 to July 2020.
Arvind Krishna, IBM
Krishna has been serving as the CEO of IBM since April 2020 and became the Chairman in January this year.
Nikesh Arora, Palo Alto Networks
Arora, who was previously a senior Google executive, became the CEO and Chairman at the cybersecurity company in April 2018.
Ajaypal Singh Banga, Mastercard
Banga, who is currently the executive chairman of Mastercard and set to retire by the end of this year, had served as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company from July 2010 until 31 December 2020.
